FX launches new horror title Grotesquerie

New from FX and the minds that brought you American Horror Story comes another macabre tale for the small screen with Grotesquerie.

Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the show stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville. Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is also making an appearance in the cast.

Grotesquerie has notes of True Detective and recent horror hit Longlegs, and follows the story of heinous crimes which tear apart the fabric of a small community.

The series is ten episodes long, with the first two episodes premiering via FX on 25 September (thanks, Bloody Disgusting).