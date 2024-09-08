FX launches new horror title Grotesquerie

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
New from FX and the minds that brought you American Horror Story comes another macabre tale for the small screen with Grotesquerie.
Executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the show stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville. Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is also making an appearance in the cast.
Grotesquerie has notes of True Detective and recent horror hit Longlegs, and follows the story of heinous crimes which tear apart the fabric of a small community.
The series is ten episodes long, with the first two episodes premiering via FX on 25 September (thanks, Bloody Disgusting).