FuturLab reveals the "accessible" price for PowerWash Simulator 2

We don't actually know when PowerWash Simulator 2 will launch yet, as the scrubbing sequel still has a late 2025 launch window attached to it. Seemingly, this won't be changing, but it's likely that the firm date is around the corner too, and we say this because now FuturLab has revealed the pricing for the project.

In a new trailer, the developer confirms that PowerWash Simulator 2 will actually be a rather affordable game. The price point will be £19.99/€24.99/$24.99, and this is all while regional pricing is under review to match or be lower in several territories.

As for why the price of the anticipated game is so low and a reflection of the price of the original game, Chris Mehers, COO of FuturLab, has explained with the following statement:

"We're in a fortunate position because of the success of PowerWash Simulator and its passionate community to keep the price of our sequel as accessible as possible. There are so many personal anecdotes of how the game has helped our players that we wanted to ensure we could continue to widely offer the experience at a competitive price point."

You shouldn't fear that the accessible price will lead to a limited experience either, as FuturLab promises that it will debut the game with a 38-level Career Mode, split-screen support, a four-player online campaign, improved visuals, new traversal mechanics, expanded equipment, a customisable home base, and even pettable cats. This will then be boosted by a "steady stream" of post-launch additions, including free and licensed content that will start to debut as soon as the months following launch.

FuturLab's press release relating to this announcement also explains a little more about the price point by noting that we're in a cost-of-living climate, that players have a limited budget, that the game is a well-being tool for decompression, that this price point "comes from a place of genuine appreciation," and that "the hope is that continued support into the sequel will allow them to keep this accessible price point locked in at launch, with no plans to raise it."

