Future Total War: Warhammer III DLC will focus solely on Immortal Empires

After the launch of the Thrones of Decay DLC, it seems that Total War: Warhammer III has finally managed to win over its player base once more. After a few DLC launches that didn't quite hit the mark, fans are looking forward to the next bit of paid content.

We know that this is going to focus on Khorne, the Ogres, and Orcs and Goblins, but in a new post on Steam, Creative Assembly outlined a big change for this DLC, that being that it will only focus on Immortal Empires.

The huge campaign spanning the entire Warhammer map is grand-strategy at its finest, and considering a lot of players prefer it to the smaller Realms of Chaos map, it makes sense that Creative Assembly would prioritise it.