Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be revealed "in the coming months"

It looks like Marvel is gearing up to finally let fans know about what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like following the conclusion of Phase 4. This current section of movies will likely end in 2023, as The Marvels is set for July next year, and then the only remaining movie in this phase (Fantastic Four) will probably occupy the usual November slot that MCU movies fill.

So with this being the case, all eyes are on Phase 5 and what that will look like. Hopefully it won't be too long until Marvel tells all, however, as chief creative officer at Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige recently spoke with Total Film (via GamesRadar) to say.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going. I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Whether that means sometime in 2022 or rather early next year remains unknown, but at the very least, expect plenty of MCU news soon.