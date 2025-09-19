Future Lamborghinis will notice your mood and adapt

HQ

It sounds really crazy, but apparently (via Carbuzz) Lamborghini has been working on AI-based technology for several years now that will be included in their upcoming sports cars, where the car itself will be able to sense your mood and state of mind and then adapt via software.

The cars will be able to sense whether you are confidently happy to drive and ready for speed or if you are grumpy tired on the way home from a hard week of work and just want to get to the couch as quickly as possible. Apparently, all of this will be registered via your radiance/energy, your body language and tone in a 6D sensor that Lamborghini has developed.

Lamborghini:

"We are already using AI -it's not fully AI, it's a kind of first step machine learning - for the torque management that is adopting torque distribution based on the surface and on the driving style of the driver. In the future, you can imagine that the car theoretically can even recognize your emotions and is adapting the controls based on the emotion. Because if the car would be smart enough to detect if you want to have fun, if the car is going a little bit more sideways, theoretically the algorithm could say, okay, this guy wants to have a little bit more side angle. And it's managing that rotation of the car in a different way. If the algorithm is recognizing every time, every corner, unfortunately the driver is using too much steering angle, it'll create more understeer. If you have a steer-by-wire system, the algorithm is learning."