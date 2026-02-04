Future Knight the new "LCD Neo-Retro" game from Aeternum Games Studios and Studio Koba

We recently told you about the new partnership between Aeternum Games Studio and Studio Kobe, two giants of the video game industry in Spain. Today, we can finally reveal the fruit of that partnership: Future Knight.

This game, with an artistic style called "LCD Neo-Retro" that fans of the 80s will love, is packed with action in a format similar to "Game & Watch". In the words of the developers themselves: "Future Knight is different. It's weird. It's pure nostalgia. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

What makes Future Knight special is its combat system based on the simultaneous choreography

of two characters. Players must alternate between the Future Knight and

Two More to create a "lethal dance":





Future Knight: Provides firepower with his "Techno Blaster" quantum pistol and melee attacks.



Two More: Offers extreme mobility, allowing you to climb walls, perform super dashes and sneak into tight spaces. Cooperation is vital: Future Knight regains health when using Two More, and vice versa, forcing the player to master the synergies



This is undoubtedly an eye-catching title that could become one of those games that stands out from the crowd thanks to its unique artistic vision. The game will be available on PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

You can watch the trailer here:

What do you think of Future Knight?