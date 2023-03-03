Future Games Show coming this month

HQ

As well as Capcom's upcoming showcase, and the likely Starfield event we'll be getting in March, the Future Games Show has announced it'll be hosting its Spring showcase on the 23rd of March.

Over 50 games are being showcased, including the extraction shooter Hyenas and Telltale's latest game The Expanse. Sifu, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, and plenty more are set to appear as well.

"We can't wait to share our first broadcast of 2023, which combines a carefully curated mix of the most exciting and innovative upcoming multi-platform games," said content director Daniel Dawkins.

Check out the trailer for the Future Games Show below: