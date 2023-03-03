Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Future Games Show coming this month

We'll get to see over 50 games at the spring showcase.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As well as Capcom's upcoming showcase, and the likely Starfield event we'll be getting in March, the Future Games Show has announced it'll be hosting its Spring showcase on the 23rd of March.

Over 50 games are being showcased, including the extraction shooter Hyenas and Telltale's latest game The Expanse. Sifu, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, and plenty more are set to appear as well.

"We can't wait to share our first broadcast of 2023, which combines a carefully curated mix of the most exciting and innovative upcoming multi-platform games," said content director Daniel Dawkins.

Check out the trailer for the Future Games Show below:

Future Games Show coming this month


Loading next content