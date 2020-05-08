Future EA titles to be updated for PS5 and XSX for free

How many of you have bought GTA V on PS3 and PS4? What about Mario Kart 8 on Wii U and Nintendo Switch? Okay, but what about Forza Horizon 2 on Xbox 360 and then on Xbox One? Well, the time of "double-dipping" seems to be coming to an end if more publishers follow the current trend. As first introduced by Microsoft as "Smart Delivery" for its Xbox ecosystem, and as followed by some developers such as CD Projekt Red with Cyberpunk 2077, now EA is seemingly joining the "buy our current-gen game, update to next-gen for free" trend, something many users will for sure welcome.

It's one of the news coming from Electronic Arts' quarterly call, as CFO Blake Jorgensen commented on the possibility of new cross-gen releases. Without going into specifics on the affected franchises of platforms, and with Battlefield VI (or whatever it is called in the end) releasing no earlier than April 2021, one could think of FIFA 21 as perhaps the more obvious choice for the transitional release, but at the same time if the jump to Xbox Series X and PS5 means new engine and building from scratch for some projects, then its best-selling game might end up being one of the bunch saved for double-cashing.

We'll know more on June 11, when EA holds its annual EA Play showcase. Will a new Dragon Age, Mass Effect, or Star Wars game be there and/or as part of this new initiative? It's just a bit more than a month to go...

Thanks, DualShockers.