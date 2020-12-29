Future DC Movies set to be mix between cinema and home screenings says DC Films president

You're watching Advertisements

A recent profile by The New York Times on DC Films president Walter Hamada has shined a light as to how the future of DC movies will be screened. According to the article, the future holds a mix between exclusive cinema screenings and home videos, for the "riskier" productions.

Bigger movies such as The Batman and The Suicide Squad will be heading to the big screen, however smaller projects like the Static Shock movie will be coming to HBO Max for home viewing (which likely means video-on-demand for anyone outside the US).

No official details about which films will be receiving either treatment has been revealed as of yet, however this development does suggest that DC Films will be reflecting what Marvel is accomplishing with Disney+, but on rival streaming platforms.

As for what else Hamada spoke about? Well, a Mutliverse is seemingly planned with various iterations of Batman as well as the Flash movie playing a part, but you can read further into this in The New York Times article here.

Thanks, Empire.