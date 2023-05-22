Futurama season 11 is also coming to Disney+ in July

HQ

Last Friday, Ben wrote about Futurama continuing on Hulu in July and wondered if this also meant the eleventh season would make its way to Disney+ around the same time. Good news, everyone!

A press release confirms Futurama season 11 will also start on Disney+ on July 24, so those of us outside of Hulu countries will also get what's hopefully ten amazing weeks with Fry, Bender, Leela and crew this summer.