Futurama season 11 is also coming to Disney+ in July

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
Follow us
Last Friday, Ben wrote about Futurama continuing on Hulu in July and wondered if this also meant the eleventh season would make its way to Disney+ around the same time. Good news, everyone!
A press release confirms Futurama season 11 will also start on Disney+ on July 24, so those of us outside of Hulu countries will also get what's hopefully ten amazing weeks with Fry, Bender, Leela and crew this summer.