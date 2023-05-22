Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Futurama

Futurama season 11 is also coming to Disney+ in July

Not just on Hulu.

Last Friday, Ben wrote about Futurama continuing on Hulu in July and wondered if this also meant the eleventh season would make its way to Disney+ around the same time. Good news, everyone!

A press release confirms Futurama season 11 will also start on Disney+ on July 24, so those of us outside of Hulu countries will also get what's hopefully ten amazing weeks with Fry, Bender, Leela and crew this summer.

Futurama

