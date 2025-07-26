Futurama returns in September in a binge-worthy format

HQ

Good news, everyone! Hulu has announced that Futurama will soon be returning for its 13th season. The streamer has set a date for its return, with this being September 15 (likely September 16 for those in the UK and Europe), with it set to arrive on Hulu, FXX, or Disney+, depending on which streaming service is available in your region.

It's unclear exactly what we should expect from this next batch of episodes as the various teaser images prove that there will be a lot of chaotic and unique adventures in store. But what we do know is that it will be making its arrival in a format different to the recent 12th season, as instead of debuting a new episode each week for months, all the episodes will become available at once on premiere day.

Will you be watching Futurama again this September?