Futurama

Futurama looks just as crazy as before in season 11 trailer

COVID-19 references for everybody!

HQ

We're less than a month away from Futurama being revived for an eleventh season on Disney+ and Hulu. This must obviously be celebrated, and I have just the thing to do it in style.

Hulu has given us the first trailer for Futurama's upcoming eleventh season, and there's no doubt that this is the same show millions continue to love and companies like to cancel. I'm not saying we're getting the exact same thing, however, as these ten episodes will include COVID-19 references, some good old fashioned revival jokes and more.

HQ
Futurama

