Futurama is getting revived

It has been revealed that a revival of Futurama has been ordered by the streaming service Hulu. According to Variety, 20 episodes of the science fiction animated show by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen has been ordered by the streaming service Hulu, with the series set to see a bunch of the original cast members returning, and a potential release date of 2023.

According to the report, Billy West (Fry), Katey Sagal (Leela), Tress MacNeille (Linda), Maurice LaMarche (Morbo), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy) are all expected to return, with the only question mark being John DiMaggio (Bender), who has since tweeted about the revival saying, "Thanks for the concern and the props, everyone. I really appreciate it. Don't worry, I'll keep you posted, but until then... CHEESE IT!"

Production is slated to start this month, with the full release planned for 2023, and speaking about the revival both creators also had a little to say.

Cohen stated, "I'm thrilled to have another chance to think about the future... or really anything other than the present."

And to add to that, Groening said, "It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of 'Futurama' one more time before we get canceled abruptly again."

With the show coming to Hulu, there's no mention as to where it will stream in regions without the service, but judging by the fact that Hulu shows like Solar Opposites and Pam & Tommy usually come to Disney+ at, or shortly after release, at least in the UK, we can probably assume this will be the case as well.

