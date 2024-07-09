Futurama gets a first look at Season 12 in new trailer

HQ

After a long hiatus and apparent end for good, Futurama returned to us last summer, with all of the original voice cast returning. Now, a year on, we've got our first look at the next season.

While it might confuse fans this is Season 12 and not Season 9, the reasoning behind the different numbering is due to the final original seasons being considered 7,8,9, and 10, leading the first new season last year to be Season 11.

Season 12 launches on Hulu on the 29th of July in the US. Over here across the pond we'll be able to catch it on Disney+.

What do you think of Futurama's revival?