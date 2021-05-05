Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Fuser

Fuser's May DLC tracks include Friday I'm in Love and Tainted Love

A free collection of loops and sounds is also coming this month.

Another month means yet another line-up of DLC tracks debuting in Fuser. This May's theme appears to be love, as we have the likes of Friday I'm in Love, Tainted Love, and What Is Love all coming to the game. Some Lover's Days Ahead, Days Behind is a free download for all users and the rest can be purchased standalone for £1.69.

Along with these new popular tracks, May also sees the arrival of the first Promoter Pack. Loop Pack 01 is a free download for all users and it's said to contain a collection of new loops and sounds.

You can take a look at this month's new arrivals below:


  • Billie Eilish "Therefore I Am"

  • The Cure "Friday I'm In Love"

  • Dirty Vegas "Days Go By"

  • Disclosure ft. Sam Smith "Latch"

  • Haddaway "What Is Love"

  • Soft Cell "Tainted Love"

  • Some Lover "Days Ahead, Days Behind"

Fuser

