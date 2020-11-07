Fuser's entire track listing has been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Harmonix has just revealed the full list of 100 hundred songs that will be launching alongside Fuser next week. The track list features a mix of genres such as R&B, rock, and rap, and includes hits from many big name artists like Billie Eilish, The Clash, and Post Malone. All of these songs can be dissected and remixed when getting behind the decks in the game.

Fuser is set to launch on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on November 10. You can read our first impressions here, and the full track listing can be viewed within the image below: