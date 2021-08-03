Fuser's Block Party will enable fans to grab free DLC this August

Fuser's big summer Block Party is about to commence and it gives players the chance to get their hands on plenty of DLC tracks and items.

Throughout the month of August, free DLC tracks will be available each Thursday within the Diamond Shop and can be purchased with in-game currency for a limited period. Gathering diamonds for these tracks will be even easier than before too, as between August 6-16 all events will give out double rewards. Also, helping matters is that items during this period will be available for 50% off and these will be updated several times per week.

You can find out more information about the Block Party event here.