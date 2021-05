You're watching Advertisements

If you are yet to check out Harmonix's excellent music-mixing game Fuser then we have good news for you. The game has just received a permeant price cut across all platforms and its Standard Edition now retails for £35.99 and its VIP Edition retails for £65.99. If you're still on the fence even after this reduction, then you should download the game's demo which is out now across all available platforms.

