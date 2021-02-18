Fuser and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr included in Xbox Free Play Days

You're watching Advertisements

Every weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of two-three games that you can play for free as long as you have Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate. This program is called Xbox Free Play Days and today they had a pretty good offering with two games we think a lot of you might have missed out on.

The first one is Fuser, Harmonix's rhythm game that has a DJ theme and a lot of cool mixing features. It launched in November last year, and if you've missed games like Guitar Hero or Rock Band, perhaps this one could be for you. Take the opportunity to try it out since it costs you nothing if you have the listed subscriptions above.

The second title is Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, an action-RPG that launched for PC and consoles back in 2018. The gameplay is somewhat reminiscent of Diablo, and it has both singleplayer and co-op. We really like this one and could recommend you checking it out if you like action-RPG's, Warhammer 40K or just good games in general.