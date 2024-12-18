Fury vs. Usyk 2: what's at stake and how to watch the most exciting boxing match of the year

HQ

The long awaited rematch between British Tyson Fury (36 years old) and Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk (37 years old) takes place this Saturday in Riyadh. Fury, known as The Gypsy King, was the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavywheight champion by the time they had their first fight in February 17. Usyk was the unified WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion.

The winner of the match would inherit their rivals titles to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, holding all belts from the fourt major sanctioning bodies. And the winner was the Ukranian, Oleksandr Usyk, known as The Cat -despite him being forced to vacate the IBF title a month later-.

The first Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight meant the first defeat in the Tyson Fury career. He had won 34 bouts prior. Meanwhile, Usyk has won all his 21 fights. Usyk won the fight via split decision after 12 rounds. In the ninth, Usyk knocked Fury to the ground, but was "saved by the bell".

Two judges awarded the victoy to the Ukranian, 115-112 and 114-113, while the other two were 114-113 to Fury.

Where and when to watch Fury vs. Usyk II?

There will be eight boxing matches on the undercard on Saturday, December 21, starting at 17:00 CET (Central European Time), one hour less in UK.

The match between Fury and Usyk is scheduled to take place at 23:00 CET (Central European Time), one hour less in UK.

In the UK, you will be able to watch it on Sky Sports Box Office. Internatuonally, it will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Will Oleksandr Usyk defend its WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles? Will Fury get his revenge? The winner will get those three titles, except for the IBF heavywheight, which is currently held by Daniel Dubois.