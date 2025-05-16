Furukawa: Switch hardware is insufficient for new games

HQ

The hardware inside the Nintendo Switch being on its last legs is something most of us have been aware of for a while, despite the fact that there have been some impressive ports, such as Doom. There's no doubting that a few too many games in recent years, even from Nintendo themselves, have been plagued by a pretty poor frame rate.

This problem was recently commented on by Nintendo's top dog, Shuntaro Furukawa, during a Q&A with investors, where he said that the original Switch is no longer powerful enough to handle modern games. He emphasised that games like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza require more performance, something that the current console simply cannot offer.

"We believe that Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza offer new gameplay experiences that could not be realized on Nintendo Switch"

Do you think the Switch is too weak?