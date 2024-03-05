Further Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Performance Mode improvements are planned

HQ

Square Enix has seemingly had a bit of a nightmare getting the Performance Mode for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth up to snuff. While it's not in a terrible state by any means, a few touch ups would be welcome, and it's precisely that what Square Enix has planned.

Speaking with One More Game (thanks, Kotaku), game director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that further improvements for the mode will be making their arrival in an upcoming patch for the game.

"We've received a lot of feedback on whether the graphics in the performance mode will be improved or not. We hear you, and we are currently working on an update patch to improve that aspect. I don't think the release date would be far away from now."

Hamaguchi adds, "We have heard from players that in certain situations, the facial lighting makes some character shadows look very scary. So that's one part of the update that we are working on."

There's no date on when this update will arrive, meaning it may not be the next update for the game, but either way it's refreshing to know that Performance Mode players can look forward to a more visually-pleasing experience to go alongside the more fluid gameplay that the mode offers.

