Further details have been revealed for Hogwarts Legacy

Last night, during the PS5 showcase, we got our first glimpse at the upcoming wizarding adventure, Hogwarts Legacy, and after the show, we received further details via a press release on its story, setting, and other gameplay aspects.

The story will see players take control of an unnamed student at Hogwarts instead of focusing on pre-existing characters from the books and movies. The press release details that players will "embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world." It is also said to feature an open world, where players can explore memorable series locations, such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

It appears Hogwarts Legacy will be an RPG that will offer a lot of player choice too, as it seems players will be able to choose which spells they want to master and which combat abilities they want to wield to take down some recognisable foes. Difficult choices are supposedly present here too, so we can see ourselves shaping our adventure by selecting our own dialogue options and making decisions at pivotal story moments.

David Haddad, President at Warner Bros. Games, said: "Hogwarts Legacy gives players control over their own experience with RPG gameplay unlike anything else in the Wizarding World, which will continue to build fan appeal in the Portkey Games label." He added: Avalanche has brought to life this rich and deep world, full of action-packed magic, as well as a detailed, mysterious story to engage fans and gamers alike."

Hogwarts Legacy will release sometime in 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.