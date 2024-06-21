Furiosa to appear on digital platforms as early as next week

HQ

The new chapter in George Miller's classic Mad Max series was nowhere near the success that it was hoped it would be. This despite the fact that both Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, two of Hollywood's hottest actors at the moment, appeared in leading roles.

The audience simply didn't show up, and at the time of writing Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a commercial flop that, despite generally excellent reviews from both cinema-goers and critics, has failed miserably to recoup its production budget.

The good news is that this means that we will have the chance to enjoy Furiosa at home already next week, as it lands on digital platforms on the 25th and can already be pre-ordered via Amazon for those who so wish.

Are you going to see Furiosa now that it will be available for digital purchase?