Furiosa arrives at Max on 16 August

Despite being a high quality film, the theatrical release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's popularity and box office receipts did not match its theatrical release. However, after its passage through the sales and rental format on streaming platforms, it seems to have managed to recover a little, and Max subscribers will soon have the opportunity to see it at no additional cost.

Furiosa: a Mad Max saga comes to Max on 16 August. Those of you who haven't yet seen Anya Taylor-Joy play the young version of Furiosa played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, we recommend you save a couple of hours next weekend for it. You'll thank us later.

If you still don't know what the film is about, here's the synopsis below:

"As the world collapses, the young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Horde of Bikers led by the Warlord Dementus. As they travel through the Wasteland, they stumble upon the Citadel presided over by The Immortal Joe. Furiosa must overcome many trials as she gathers the means to find a way home while the two Tyrants struggle to seize power."