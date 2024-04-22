Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was initially intended to be an anime

HQ

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is one of the most-anticipated movies left of 2024, but when it was first being formalised, the project might have looked very different to how it does today.

Speaking with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Furiosa producer Doug Mitchell said the film had been a long time coming. "So Furiosa was ready, in a story sense, 15 years ago," he said. At one point, the film was envisioned as an anime project, with Mahiro Maeda directing. Maeda has previously worked on other famous anime such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, a short film in The Animatrix, and a handful of Studio Ghibli works such as Porco Rosso and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Instead of an anime, we're getting a live-action prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as our Furiosa. Next month, we'll finally get to see the movie that has been over a decade in the making.