Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer swaps Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy with Anya-Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth

The rumours of George Miller making a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road started making the rounds seven years ago, so we've waited a long time to see how a younger Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron in 2015) managed to survive her first years under Warlord Dementus' control. Let's just say she had to fight for it.

Because George Miller and crew have shared the first trailer for what's called Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and it makes it absolutely clear Anya-Taylor Joy's titular character is even more badass than Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. She has to be, as Dementus goes to war against Chris Hemsworth's The Immortan Joe. This will seemingly lead to some absolutely insane vehicular combat similar to Fury Road, some flashbacks to her childhood and obviously how she lost her left arm.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere the 22nd of May, 2024, if everything goes according to plan.