HQ

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is releasing in just over a couple of weeks, and we've been given one last look at the film before that happens.

In the short trailer, we get a look at Dementus and Furiosa, in the earlier period of their lives, which is then followed by footage of Mad Max: Fury Road playing in reverse. We then get plenty of action, and another few shots of Anya Taylor-Joy with that iconic shaved head look we know from Furiosa's introduction.

Will you be seeing Furiosa when it releases?