English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is reported to be two and a half hours long

It's not as long as some recent anticipated movies, but you'd still better pee beforehand.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Do you feel mentally and physically ready for George Miller's next chapter in the Mad Max saga? We sincerely hope so, and according to the latest reports, we've got a full two and a half hours of mindless fun ahead of us with Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Here at the editorial office, we are looking forward to it, and it will be exciting to see the epic 15-minute scene that is said to have taken the team 78 days to film. It all kicks off on 24 May.

How excited are you about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Related texts



Loading next content