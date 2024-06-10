Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor has to remind people movies aren't real

HQ

Apparently, some people's parents failed to tell them "it's just a movie" when they were growing up, and now they believe actors are really their characters in films. Nathan Jones, the actor behind the character Rictus Erectus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, has recently come under fire from viewers for his character's actions.

In the film, it is insinuated that Rictus is infatuated with the child Furiosa, which is very gross, but also feels fitting of the weirdo son of Immortan Joe. He doesn't do anything to Furiosa, but that still hasn't stopped alleged harassment from finding its way to Jones' DMs.

Jones addressed the issue in a Facebook post, where he wrote the following: "I've noticed a few queries and private messages about my role in Mad Max: Furiosa, particularly regarding a scene with young Furiosa. This is a very sensitive subject, and I want to emphasize that it involves a fictional character. The details can be uncomfortable, and as an actor, my job is to portray a character based on the direction and script provided to me. I appreciate your understanding and support in recognizing the distinction between fiction and reality."

It's baffling that this even happens, and while we have seen people hate characters vehemently before, never should it cross the boundary to harassing the real person behind the character. Grow up, people.

