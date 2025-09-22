Furia crowned champion at Fissure Playground #2

HQ

Yet another major Counter-Strike 2 tournament has wrapped up. Over this past weekend, the Fissure Playground #2 event came to a close, which crowned a victor from the 16 total teams who were in attendance and battling for a slice of the $500,000 prize pool, all in the Serbian city of Belgrade.

After a tense turn of events, a winner has been crowned, and this actually ended up being the Brazilian squad of Furia, who defeated The MongolZ in the grand finale to lift the trophy and snag $200,000 of prize money.

This result has set Furia up as one to watch, as they're back winning tournaments again, and just in time for the ESL Pro League: Season 22, which starts this weekend, with action planned for Stockholm, Sweden.