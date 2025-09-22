Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
esports
Counter-Strike 2

Furia crowned champion at Fissure Playground #2

The Brazilian team overcame The MongolZ in the grand finale.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yet another major Counter-Strike 2 tournament has wrapped up. Over this past weekend, the Fissure Playground #2 event came to a close, which crowned a victor from the 16 total teams who were in attendance and battling for a slice of the $500,000 prize pool, all in the Serbian city of Belgrade.

After a tense turn of events, a winner has been crowned, and this actually ended up being the Brazilian squad of Furia, who defeated The MongolZ in the grand finale to lift the trophy and snag $200,000 of prize money.

This result has set Furia up as one to watch, as they're back winning tournaments again, and just in time for the ESL Pro League: Season 22, which starts this weekend, with action planned for Stockholm, Sweden.

Counter-Strike 2

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content