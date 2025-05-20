Furia crowned as Rainbow Six Re:Load 2025 champion

HQ

The very first competitive tournament to be played on Rainbow Six: Siege X came to a close over the weekend. Known as Re:Load, the event saw 20 of the best teams from around the world heading to Rio de Janeiro to battle it out for a slice of a $520,000 prize pool over an eight day period. Now that this event has wrapped up, we have a winner to spotlight.

Furia has come out on top, after defeating CAG Osaka in the grand finale in a convincing 3-0 fashion. Furia proved to be a tough nut to crack over the entire event, only dropping one map during the group stage and then proceeding to go undefeated all the way through the playoffs bracket. This means that Furia has headed home with $170,000 in prize money in its pockets, all while three of its players took home the three most spectacular individual awards.

Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina was crowned as the grand finale MVP, while Diego "Kheyze" Zanello took home the most MVP wins across the tournament with four under his belt. The overall tournament MVP however went to João "Jv92" Vitor, all of which proves Furia's dominance in this inaugural Siege X event.