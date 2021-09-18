Furfrou makes its Pokémon Go debut during the app's Fashion Week event

HQ

Pokémon Go's Fashion Week event is returning once again this month and it'll be staring a fresh new face for the popular app. The event is set to take place September 21-28, and it features the debut of the Poodle Pokémon Furfrou. Additionally, during this time, you'll be able to catch many costumed variants of existing creatures such as Butterfree and Blitzle.

This is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what will be available, as there will be Special Research present that is dedicated to studying Furfrou and there will be Timed Research that includes a Furfrou Wig avatar item as a final reward.

What is interesting is that Furfrou will available in different forms across the globe. You can take a look at the full list of these different forms below: