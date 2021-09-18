English
Pokémon Go

Furfrou makes its Pokémon Go debut during the app's Fashion Week event

Costumed versions of other creatures like Butterfree and Blitzle will also be available.

Pokémon Go's Fashion Week event is returning once again this month and it'll be staring a fresh new face for the popular app. The event is set to take place September 21-28, and it features the debut of the Poodle Pokémon Furfrou. Additionally, during this time, you'll be able to catch many costumed variants of existing creatures such as Butterfree and Blitzle.

This is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what will be available, as there will be Special Research present that is dedicated to studying Furfrou and there will be Timed Research that includes a Furfrou Wig avatar item as a final reward.

What is interesting is that Furfrou will available in different forms across the globe. You can take a look at the full list of these different forms below:


  • Natural Form: Available in the wild globally

  • Matron Trim: Available as a form change globally

  • Dandy Trim: Available as a form change globally

  • Debutante Trim: Available as a form change in the Americas

  • Diamond Trim: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

  • Star Trim: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific

  • La Reine Trim: Available as a form change in France

  • Kabuki Trim: Available as a form change in Japan

  • Pharaoh Trim: Available as a Form change in Egypt

  • Heart Trim: Stay tuned!

Pokémon Go

