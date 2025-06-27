FunPlus Phoenix sign Legija as new Valorant head coach

HQ

Next week, FunPlus Phoenix will be looking to stamp its name back on the Valorant Champions Tour China region when the second Stage of the season kicks off. Ahead of that happening, the organisation has now unveiled a new individual joining its ranks, as following Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao departing as the head coach, a replacement has been found.

This will be coming in the German/Serbian coach formerly of Bleed Esports and EP. Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninić is heading to China in an effort of helping FPX improve its performance and make a run for the Champions event that is edging ever closer.

As for why Legija has been chosen, FPX explains: "Sharpened by over a decade of FPS experience, your skill has been etched in every drop of sweat shed, and the proven result has shown us your wisdom as the leader of a team. Now, having us join hands, we are confident that together, we will compose a new symphony of victories."

