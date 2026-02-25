Funko to create new TV and movie projects with AI-enabled entertainment company

HQ

If you'd heard the rumours and thought Funko might not be in the most-secure place financially, then it seems we've missed a trick, as the brand is confident enough to strike up a new movie and TV deal to produce multiple projects based on the soulless collectible figurines.

As per Variety, Funko's new deal sees it partner with Rideback, the production company behind the Lego Movie franchise and Netflix's take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. It's also teaming with AI-enabled entertainment company Spuree. It'll create animated, hybrid, and live-action shows and movies in scripted and unscripted formats.

This deal is "designed to unlock new storytelling opportunities rooted in Funko's globally recognized brands and deep fan engagement, while building scalable franchises that can live across screens, platforms, and other consumer touchpoints," according to Funko's new partners.

"Funko sits at the center of fan culture, turning the moments people love into collectible characters, with more than one billion products in the hands of fans worldwide," said Funko CEO Josh Simon. "Rideback's unmatched ability to transform beloved toys and characters — like Lego & 'Lilo & Stitch' — into expansive, emotionally resonant stories makes them an ideal partner. Together with Spuree, we're excited to open a new chapter of storytelling for Funko fans everywhere."

There are no specific project details yet, as those are expected to come in time. A Funko movie has been in the development stage for years at Warner Bros. but has never gone further than that.