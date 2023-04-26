Funko Fusion combines all kinds of franchises in a brand new game

Funko Pop figurines have been around for many years and there have been attempts to make video games based on the concept, but Funko Fusion seems to be the by far most ambitious one yet.

It is being developed by 10:10 Games, who promises that we'll get to meet characters from "Jurassic World, Back to the Future, The Umbrella Academy, The Thing, Child's Play 2, Masters of the Universe, and other blockbusters". Arthur Parsons, 10:10 Games' design director and co-founder had this to say in the press release:

"It's incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team here at 10:10 Games has been up to. Harnessing the incredible properties we've been entrusted with by our partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, bringing them together into a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic, and celebrates fandom like never before, all experienced through a Funko lens."

No formats other than PC and "consoles" have been confirmed yet, but the game will be released next year and we have both the first trailer and a selection screenshots below.

What do you think of the idea with a wild franchise mix-up like this?