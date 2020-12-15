Funimation is coming the Nintendo Switch in the UK

You're watching Advertisements

When it comes to streaming apps on the Nintendo Switch things are admittedly pretty dismal compared to its competitors. In select countries Hulu is available, but in the UK, all we presently have is the YouTube app to keep us entertained after gaming sessions.

That's about to change soon though as Funimation is set to bring a whole library of anime content to the platform. The app has now been released in the US and Canada, but it's soon set to make its way over to the UK, Ireland, Mexico, and more countries.

A Premium Plus membership for Funimation is currently sitting at £4.99, and this will give you access to a whole catalogue to shows that don't include ads. Some of the big shows included on the app are Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, and Naruto.

Will you be downloading this one on your Nintendo Switch?

Thanks, IGN.