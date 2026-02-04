Fundraising campaign launched to support Spanish breakthrough in pancreatic cancer research

HQ

A fundraising campaign has been launched to support the pancreatic cancer research led by Spanish oncologist Dr. Mariano Barbacid, following the major scientific breakthrough that demonstrated the complete elimination of pancreatic tumors in animal models.

The project, developed by Barbacid's team in collaboration with Fundación CRIS Contra el Cáncer, recently reported unprecedented results using a triple targeted therapy. The treatment combines a KRAS inhibitor with compounds targeting EGFR and STAT3, successfully halting tumor growth in mice without significant toxicity. Animals remained tumor-free for extended periods after treatment, marking a milestone in research on one of the most aggressive forms of cancer...

Dr. Mariano Barbacid // Shutterstock

Building on these findings, CRIS Contra el Cáncer has opened a public fundraising initiative to secure the next stage of the research. According to the foundation, additional funding is required to complete advanced preclinical studies, refine drug combinations and dosing, and test the therapy across a wider range of experimental models before applying for clinical trials in humans.

Part of the work focuses on highly innovative approaches, including PROTAC-based compounds designed to selectively degrade cancer-driving proteins inside tumor cells. While promising, these therapies still require extensive pharmaceutical development to ensure safety, stability, and scalability for human use.

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma remains one of the deadliest cancers due to late diagnosis and limited treatment options. In Spain, thousands of new cases are diagnosed each year, and five-year survival rates remain below 10%. The donation campaign allows individuals to contribute directly to the project, with funds intended to accelerate research that could eventually translate into new therapeutic options for patients...