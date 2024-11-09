Funding for Aggro Crab's third game has fallen through

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, Aggro Crab, the developer of the recent crustacean Soulslike Another Crab's Treasure, has announced that funding for its third game has fallen through, and that it is now looking for an investor/publisher to help the indie team create what it is regarding as its "best game yet".

In a post on X, Aggro Crab adds, "So our funding plans for Game 3 fell through. I guess 2024 is really taking no prisoners.

"But hey interest rates are down so if you represent an investor/publisher and want to help us make our best game yet, our DMs are open!"

The specifics of what Aggro Crab's third game is has yet to be revealed, but despite crab-focus of the last game and the studio name, the first game it published was very different and known as Going Under, meaning this third project could be almost anything.