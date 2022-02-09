Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Functioning bicycle has been discovered in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The tool was cut from the game but can be reacquired thanks to a mod.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Techland's Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been out now for almost a week, and the game seems pretty good. You can read our review about it right here.

As it is with big games like this, not all the things can make it in the final product. But maybe this one should have? According to PC Gamer, a user named Taki 7o7 has shared on Reddit and on YouTube, that Dying Light 2 Stay Human actually has a fully functional bicycle. "The Dying Lightcycle" can be acquired via a mod from NexusMods.

Why wasn't the bicycle included in the final game? Maybe it just didn't fit with those other elements in the game about moving around in a parkour way.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human
HQ

Related texts



Loading next content