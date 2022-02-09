Functioning bicycle has been discovered in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

HQ

Techland's Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been out now for almost a week, and the game seems pretty good. You can read our review about it right here.

As it is with big games like this, not all the things can make it in the final product. But maybe this one should have? According to PC Gamer, a user named Taki 7o7 has shared on Reddit and on YouTube, that Dying Light 2 Stay Human actually has a fully functional bicycle. "The Dying Lightcycle" can be acquired via a mod from NexusMods.

Why wasn't the bicycle included in the final game? Maybe it just didn't fit with those other elements in the game about moving around in a parkour way.