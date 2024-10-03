Funcom "looked at setting Dune: Awakening 100 years before the books" before settling on an alternate timeline

HQ

If you've been following Dune: Awakening as of late, you'll be familiar that the game is a very unique Dune experience as it's set in an alternate timeline where Paul Atriedes was never born. This allows developer Funcom to play with the narrative in ways that would otherwise not be possible, but that wasn't always going to be the case.

While speaking with Joel Bylos, Funcom's chief creative officer and creative director on Dune: Awakening, he told me that they once were exploring setting the game in the past and even the far-future.

"So we explored a lot of ideas, right?" said Bylos "We knew we wanted to have the politics of the universe. We kind of knew that we wanted to have factions on the planet, like the Harkonnen and the Atreides. There's no real timeline in which they exist on the planet. Like there's a few hours while the Harkonnen are destroying the Atreides, but otherwise there's no real timeline. So we were kind of looking at that and like, how do we get all these factors to come into place?

"And we looked at setting it 100 years before the books. We looked at setting it way in the future, in the time of the God Emperor of Dune... and eventually we sort of landed on, what if Jessica had a girl instead of a boy? Because that changes everything. It allows us to keep characters who die in those battles alive so you can meet them in the game. It allows us to have the player influence things in a stronger way. And it also just means that people who've read the books or seen the film now have something new to explore. It's not just the Dune that they know, which to be honest has already been done way better than I could ever do it. So there's no point in copying it."

As per the inspiration of Dune: Awakening, Bylos also told me that the first core three books were what Funcom focussed on and not the wider story that gets pretty strange pretty quickly.

"So we considered the first three as kind of the core source for the game. So it's Dune and Dune Messiah and Children of Dune. And then we've taken all the stuff that Brian did as background for these as well. So elements of that creep in as well. And we mention characters from those books. And then, of course, it's just the larger universe. So we look at things. But it's mostly those three, that's the thing I tell the team is our primary source."

