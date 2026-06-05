Fumito Ueda's Project Robot renamed as Gen Atlas, shows action-packed gameplay glimpse at Summer Game Fest

Fumito Ueda is going sci-fi for his new game at genDESIGN published by Epic Games. We knew that, but what we didn't know was that the Japanese creator (Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, The Last Guardian) was sitting in the front rows of the Dolby Theatre during the currently ongoing Summer Game Fest Live, and that host Geoff Keighley was going to introduce a brand new trailer for his project.

No longer a codename, Project Robot has just been officially renamed as gen ATLAS, and the video showed some brief moments of actual gameplay for players to get an idea of what to expect. Ueda's trademark style can be seen in the solitude, the silhouettes, the desert, and the giant creatures (golems, or mechs), but this game also seems action-packed, with different types of third-person shooting added to the usual mix.

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Gen Atlas is built on the Unreal Engine 5 and will release on PC via the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series.