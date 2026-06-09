Fumito Ueda put "absolutely everything" into Gen Atlas

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Fumito Ueda, the legendary developer behind Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian, is not necessarily what you'd call a fast worker. Ueda is acutely aware of this, and while he admits he would like to make games quicker, he also is a slave to his vision, and for his upcoming game, Gen Atlas, he's put "absolutely everything" into it.

Speaking with VGC, Ueda said that with a decade between his projects, he's all too aware of the fact that each new game might be one of his last. "I am mindful, but that goes with every single game and project I work on. Every time I'm making something, you never know when or if there's a next," he said.

"And what I mean by that is that it has to do with how the game, the title, the experience is perceived, how well it's ranked or sold, and you never know if there is another chance. So I give it my absolute everything for every single project that I've done to date, and that is exactly the same that I'm doing with Gen Atlas as well," he continued.

Ueda would love to see the game get good reviews and sell well, but when he's finished with a project, what he looks for most is whether he's satisfied with it or not. We'll find out if that rings true for Gen Atlas when the game eventually releases.