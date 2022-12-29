Fumito Ueda expected to reveal his new game next year

HQ

Fumito Ueda and his Team Ico delivered Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, and became famous for their highly original and stunning games. Even if their third title The Last Guardian seemed to be stuck in development hell for several years, it was finally released for PlayStation 4 and got mostly positive reviews as well.

But Ueda himself left Sony and Team Ico 2011, and started his own studio called GenDesign (which helped finishing The Last Guardian). But so far, we have not seen their first game or even have a title for it. It seems we could be seeing something new next year, though.

In the latest issue of Famitsu (via Gematsu), Japanese developers share their plans for 2023, and Ueda has a cryptic message that clearly seems to imply that we'll get to see whatever they've been working on next year. He says:

"All of GenDesign is working hard to be able to finally announce something, so please give us your support."

Well, it's Ueda after all, so color us intrigued. Are you?