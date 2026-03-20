Fumi Games talks about AI usage in development: Mouse: P.I. For Hire is an "entirely hand-crafted game"

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With how prevalent artificial intelligence is in every walk of life these days, any time you see something really special make an appearance, you can't help but wonder whether or not AI has had a hand in its creation.

If you have been eagerly following the development of Fumi Games' Mouse: P.I. For Hire and have been wondering what the studio's take on AI is, we can now share this, as we asked this very question to CEO and founder Mateusz Michalak in a dedicated interview you can find here.

Michalak explains: "Mouse: P.I. For Hire is an entirely hand-crafted game, delivering a unique experience that we hope players will enjoy!"

So there we have it. Mouse: P.I. For Hire is an entirely hand-built game that is seemingly also one of the most anticipated indie projects of the entire year. You will be able to play the project yourself on April 16, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, and you can read our recent preview for a further taste of what to expect.