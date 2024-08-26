Fumi Games reveals Mouse's full title and shows off more awesome gameplay

HQ

One of the more interesting looking indie games set to debut down the line is without a doubt Fumi Games' Mouse. This action title is, like Cuphead, styled to resemble a 1930s cartoon, and now the developer has shared not just a fresh glimpse at the game but also confirmed its official and full name.

It will now forevermore be known as Mouse: P.I. For Hire. As for how and where the title has sprouted from, we're told that the main character is known as Pepper, a rodent private investigator who has been tasked with taking on the criminal underworld of Mouseburg.

The new trailer shows further how Pepper will use various weapons to defeat the criminal threat across the many different biomes, including a Marina, Film Studio, Swamps, and Sewers.

We still don't yet know exactly when Mouse: P.I. For Hire will launch.