Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile has been announced

Fullmetal Alchemist, if you are familiar with Japanese anime and manga, you'd know this is a very popular series that has also been adapted into video games for several times. Now, we can add one more title onto this list.

As announced by Square Enix, Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile will be released for iOS and Android. We were also told that next time we hear more details and information about the game will be this winter, however, other than this, nothing was revealed yet. The release window is also to be announced.

Check the teaser trailer below.