Full Swing's second season sees tension rise as PGA and LIV Golf collide

Netflix has been cranking out sports documentaries as of late, as the streamer has most recently debuted the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, but before that also debuted a rugby documentary called Six Nations: Full Contact, brought a new season of tennis show Break Point, and even looked at several footballers in the World Cup in the Captains of the World series to boot. Now, it's time to return to the world of golf for more Full Swing.

The latest and second season of the show sees tensions boiling over as it looks to document the ground-breaking decision by the PGA Tour to align with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, despite the PGA essentially icing out any golfers that looked to partake in the latter tournament the year prior. On top of this, we can expect a glimpse into last year's exciting Ryder Cup, as well as a further exploration into the lives of the many athletes that make up professional golf today.

Full Swing will be back on Netflix on March 6, and you can check out the trailer for the second season below.