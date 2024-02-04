Full Swing returns in March

Netflix has announced that another one of its sports documentary series will be returning to the streamer this spring. Following Break Point getting a second season in early January and Drive to Survive launching its sixth season in a few weeks, Full Swing is also tapped to return in March.

The golf documentary series will be following professional golfers throughout the 2023 season, and will no doubt be looking to cover a slate of very exciting major developments such as the PGA and the Saudi-backed LIV coming to an agreement despite sharing a lot of animosities the year prior.

There currently isn't a trailer for the new season of Full Swing, but we can expect that to debut sooner rather than later. We do have a poster, which confirms the release date of March 6, 2024, and also shows that many leading golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and more will be making up the starring cast.