Full list of Tokyo Game Show 2025 exhibitors presented

HQ

Next month is Gamescom, which is often described as the world's biggest video game show in terms of visitor numbers. But already a month later, on September 25-28, it's time for the almost as big (274,739 visitors in the 2024 edition) Tokyo Game Show.

Now the organizers have unveiled the full list of exhibitors (thanks Gematsu), which includes 473 from Japan out of a total of 772. Among these we find giants and favorites like Capcom, Kojima Productions, Microsoft, Sega, Square Enix, Sony and Ubisoft.

We have also received a short trailer for the event, which does not offer much new, but at least presents the graphic profile for this year's edition.

Here at Gamereactor we will as usual cover everything that happens in during Tokyo Game Show.